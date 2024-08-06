Welcome to Kahimtang, a podcast exploring mental health and resilience in the Mindanao context. Here we discuss stories of everyday people navigating trauma, loss, and social struggles, and celebrate the strength and resourcefulness that thrives within Mindanao communities.

Join us as we explore culturally-sensitive approaches to the practice of psychology, discover local heroes advocating for mental health in Mindanao, and learn how to be more resilient in the face of adversity. We hope that the conversations inspire everyone to thrive and not just survive.

In the inaugural episode of “Kahimtang,” a MindaNews Podcast produced by Rodge Lelis and RR Reserva, the hosts examines the human experience through the lens of the Masara, Davao de Oro landslides. This episode highlights the psychological and logistical challenges in managing the aftermath of the disaster, including the handling of the dead and missing and the role of first responders. Rodge and RR share personal insights from their extensive work in mental health and psychosocial support, emphasizing the need for sensitivity, proper protocol, and the humane treatment of affected individuals. The discussion also touches on the importance of responsible journalism in disaster zones, stressing that journalists should prioritize empathy and accuracy without exacerbating the trauma of survivors.

Hosts: Prof. Randolph Reserva and Rogelio P. Lelis Jr.

Links: ⁠Minda Salida #11⁠: The Mindanao Imaginary in Cinemalaya

Art by Keith Bacongco and graphics by Toto Lozano

Executive Producer: Yas D. Ocampo

Special thanks to Kylene Andales and Alyssa Ilaguison, UP Mindanao interns; Amalia Bandiola Cabusao, Alvin Bandiola, Jessika Hye, Dr. Gail Ilagan, and Bobby Timonera