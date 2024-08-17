On midnight of August 17, 1976, a devastating Magnitude 8 earthquake, triggered by the movement of the Cotabato Trench, caused a huge tsunami that hit the island of Mindanao.

The tsunami affected 700 kilometers of coastline bordering the Moro Gulf, affecting coastal areas in the provinces of Maguindanao, Sultan Kudarat, Lanao del Sur, Lanao del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur, Basilan and Sulu, and the cities of Cotabato, Zamboanga and Pagadian. Maguindanao posted the highest number of dead and missing, followed by Lanao del Sur.

https://mindanews.com/special-reports/2011/03/babu-minang-survivor-of-1976-tsunami-%E2%80%9Cnothing-was-left%E2%80%9D



https://www.mindanews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/MoroGulf_1976complete.pdf

