KINURISKURIS: Gahol Bldg.
Keith Bacongco
-
July 28, 2024
11:37 pm
Gahol Bldg. Torres-Jacinto Extension Streets Davao City. (Sketch by KEITH BACONGCO)
(Kinuriskuris is the urban sketching page of Mindanawon journalist Keith Bacongco. Kinuriskuris is Hilgaynon word for doodles)
