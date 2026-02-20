VIDEO | Unheard Voices of Climate Action

In popular imagery, grassroots communities are often represented as silent, powerless, and helpless victims of the global climate crisis needing urgent help and expert intervention. Veiled from broader public discourse are the long-standing community knowledge and action in pushing the tide of climate impacts, as they disproportionately bear the devastating effects of climate change.

MindaNews, a digital news organization based in Mindanao, produced a series of multi-media production, including photographs and short documentaries of indigenous and fisherfolk climate actions from the highlands and uplands, often underrepresented in the climate discourse. The Tagpuan Ateneo Center for Dialogue, Research, and Collaboration, the Arete, and the Arete Sandbox Programs have teamed up with MindaNews in bringing these underrepresented voices into wider multi-platform public conversation.

Unheard Voices of Climate Action

Hosted by Tagpuan Ateneo Center for Dialogue, Research, and Collaboration in partnership with MindaNews and the Areté 20 February 2026, Friday,

9:00 – 11:30 AM

The Loft, Areté

Watch the forum livestream via Youtube on the Ateneo de Manila University page!