DAVAO CITY (MindaNews / 29 May) — In the Christian tradition, baptism is the first sacrament received once an individual fully accepts Christianity.

As for me, MindaNews was my first sacrament. Like baptism, it marked a moment of acceptance — an entry into a life of journalism, with all the responsibilities and struggles that come with it. It is also a vocation, a response to a call: the call to listen, to witness, and to tell the stories of Mindanawons.

Baptism for some happen during their teenage years. I was baptized at 22 at MindaNews. This probably is because more than two decades ago, God whispered to my editors that they had to make a media organization that He thinks I will call home.

And here I am, almost 10 months in service now practicing what I have been wanting ever since I was a child. Who would have thought that a campus journalist would be part of a highly-acknowledged and internationally-recognized media organization?

Razl Teman takes a break from the training on Reporting Climate in Mati City in late April 2026. MindaNews photo by CAROLYN O. ARGUILLAS

Most of my work has been behind the scenes. As a campus journalist, I was in the quiet spaces of writing, revising, and learning, with my campus moderators shaping the foundations of my craft. Through the skills they helped cultivate, MindaNews eventually recognized in me a budding journalist eager to learn and serve.

More than simply reporting stories, MindaNews awakened in me the deeper realities of journalism. It revealed the everyday struggles, resilience, and hopes of Filipinos in Mindanao.

Among the most unforgettable experiences I had was covering Manay (Davao Oriental) after a series of earthquakes in January. That was my first time going to this town despite it being part of my province. Listening to the residents’ stories provided me with a glimpse of the realities following the doublet earthquake and how residents continued to deal with the challenges after the disaster.

Razl EJ Teman (standing, R) takes down notes during a press conference in Davao City.

This made me realize that if life is difficult for people in urban areas, more so in rural areas where assistance from state and non-government organizations takes so long.

Each assignment became more than just a task; it became an opportunity to see the world through the lives of the people whose voices often remain unheard. It was an opportunity for me to learn, unlearn, and relearn things I know about journalism which I am fortunate to be guided by some of the finest journalists in Mindanao.

Every comment, every correction, and every word of encouragement from my mentors continues to shape me as a young and learning journalist. Their guidance reminds me that journalism is not only about writing well — it is about writing truthfully, responsibly, and with purpose.

Each article preserves a fragment of our shared history, offering another lens through which Mindanao can be seen and understood by those who live within it.

I believe that I can be of service to the community and to the world by continuing to look at Mindanao through the lens of a Mindanawon. I have faith in journalism, and that is why I accepted the baptism of journalism through MindaNews.

I turned 23 this week, the same week MindaNews turned 25. And I only have one wish: I hope to grow old here to continue telling the stories of Mindanao. (Razl EJ Teman is a young journalist covering stories in Davao Oriental and Davao City. Before joining MindaNews, he had experience in campus journalism and in social communications. He is currently completing his studies in communications, majoring in journalism and broadcasting.)