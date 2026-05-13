LEYTE (MindaNews / 13 May 2026) — When I first reported a story for MindaNews, I believed I was documenting surrender. It later struck me that I was actually capturing what comes after — the quiet moments where promises linger, where hope and fear coexist, and where peace remains fragile and incomplete.

Covering the struggles of former rebels in Samar was not just a milestone; it was a lesson in listening, patience, and bearing witness. Through their stories, I witnessed the human cost of conflict: the economic instability, societal judgment, and the enduring fear of distrust. Their narratives served as a reminder that surrender does not erase the past; it introduces a new battle, one that is quieter yet equally profound.

As a Patricio Diaz Fellow, I was inspired by Patricio Diaz’ unwavering commitment to context, integrity, and ethical clarity. Crafting this narrative required empathy tempered with discipline, courage intertwined with caution, and humility to prioritize marginalized voices. It demanded a steady hand and an open heart.

Journalist Jazmin Bonifacio of Leyte visits the memorial site of the Ampatuan Massacre victims in Ampatuan town, Maguindanao del Sur, along with other members of the media based in the Visayas. The visit on 21 November 2024 was part of the four-day journey, “Inside BARMM.”



My time at MindaNews taught me that journalism transcends reporting events; it involves illuminating the spaces between the lines, the hidden truths beyond the headlines. It means telling stories from the often-silent spaces – the calm after surrender, the uncertainty post-ceremony, the invisible ties that bind communities amidst the aftermath of conflict.

This experience was transformative. It showed me that peace is not a single moment frozen in time; it is an ongoing, lived process that demands attention, compassion, and perseverance. It reinforced the idea that as a journalist, my role is not just to relay statements but to witness the enduring realities, the subtle struggles and the quiet courage of those whose stories often untold.

Journalist Jazmin Bonifacio visits a village in Catbalogan City to ask residents about their experiences of displacement, grief, and strength in the face of the demolition impacting their community. Photo courtesy of Jazmin R. Bonifacio

As MindaNews marks another year, I carry with me this responsibility: to listen, to observe, and to narrate the stories that unfold beyond the headlines – the nuanced, intricate truths that shape Mindanao, and the resilient individuals who inhabit them. In each story, I am reminded that journalism’s purpose is not only to inform but to honor the lives that humanize the news. (Jazmin R. Bonifacio)

[Jazmin Bonifacio is a journalist, writer, and media practitioner known for her coverage of stories in Eastern Visayas, particularly in Samar and Leyte. Her work focuses on human rights, disaster recovery, community issues, politics and conflict, and environmental and social justice stories. Bonifacio has contributed to Rappler and The Vanguard, reporting on regional news and feature stories. She is recognized for her reporting on survivors of Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan), the Maguindanao massacre remembrance, the Calbayog mayor ambush case, and issues affecting fisherfolk and rural communities in Eastern Visayas.

Bonifacio is also known for her frontline disaster journalism during Super Typhoon Yolanda, where she continued broadcasting warnings and updates from a Tacloban radio station until floodwaters forced them off the air. Her journalism amplifies the voices of local communities often overlooked by national media.

In 2025, she was named among 10 journalists from across the country to be the first fellows of the Patricio P. Diaz Fellowship Program. Part of the fellowship was a journey to Mindanao, particularly in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. The fellowship is named after the late Mindanao chronicler and MindaNews columnist. Diaz earlier served as editor-in-chief of the Mindanao Cross and later Mindanao Kris, in Cotabato City. He passed on in General Santos City on August 29, 2019.]