WebClick Tracer

LEADERBOARD AD

Connect with your audience through trusted journalism.
Advertise with Us

Support Journalism

JOURNALISM

Support Journalism
SIGN IN
SUPPORT
SUBSCRIBE
ADVERTISE
Facebook Instagram Youtube X-twitter Tiktok Reddit

LEADERBOARD AD

Journalism must listen, not just report

By  Rowena Carranza Paraan

|  February 24, 2026 - 8:01 pm

I have always deeply valued how MindaNews consistently amplifies voices that are too often sidelined — Indigenous communities, Moro groups, and many others whose stories deserve space and dignity. You remind us that journalism must listen, not just report.

FEATURED IMAGE Greetings for web 1920x1080 1

As a press freedom advocate and media trainer, I have also long appreciated MindaNews’ generosity. You have trained and mentored young journalists, led press freedom campaigns, and shared your experience without hesitation. That spirit of collaboration and openness is one of your most outstanding strengths.

Thank you, MindaNews, for 25 years of integrity, courage, and community.


ROWENA C. PARAAN
Training Officer
Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism 

ADS SECTION
Related Posts