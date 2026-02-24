I have always deeply valued how MindaNews consistently amplifies voices that are too often sidelined — Indigenous communities, Moro groups, and many others whose stories deserve space and dignity. You remind us that journalism must listen, not just report.

As a press freedom advocate and media trainer, I have also long appreciated MindaNews’ generosity. You have trained and mentored young journalists, led press freedom campaigns, and shared your experience without hesitation. That spirit of collaboration and openness is one of your most outstanding strengths.

Thank you, MindaNews, for 25 years of integrity, courage, and community.



ROWENA C. PARAAN

Training Officer

Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism