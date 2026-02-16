For the past, often turbulent, 25 years, MindaNews has been the chronicler of the life and times of Mindanao and Mindanawons. It has been an invaluable resource not just for those who live in the region but for all who want to keep abreast of, and understand, the complexities of the ‘Land of Promise.’



MindaNews is written and reported by independent journalists committed to Mindanao and remain hopeful about its future.

Congratulations on your first quarter century of life, MindaNews!

SHEILA S. CORONEL

Chair, Board of Editors, Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism

Stabile professor of professional practice in investigative journalism and Director of the Stabile Center for Investigative Journalism at the Columbia Journalism School, New York