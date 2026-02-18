Mindanews is a shining example of Peace Journalism, and embodies the best values of both peace and journalism. The patience to trace processes and underlying dynamics behind headline events; the curiosity to gather perspectives from conflict actors across a broad spectrum, and the skill to report them accurately and respectfully; above all the close and sympathetic connection with Mindanawons’ yearning for peace and betterment in their daily lives.

It was my privilege to teach and train both Carolyn Arguillas, Mindanews’ long-serving Editor-in-Chief,* and her staff in those early days when they joined my class at the University of Sydney. Then and since, I have learned at least as much from them as they from me.

JAKE LYNCH

Associate Professor, University of Sydney

Luxembourg Peace Prize for Outstanding Peace Journalism, 2017

*Arguillas served as EIC until May 31, 2023. She is now Special Reports Editor. Bobby Timonera, who took over as EIC, was also a student of Lynch along with Froilan Gallardo, at the University of Sydney. At least three batches of Mindanawon journalists attended Lynch’s summer class on Peace Journalism including Amalia B. Cabusao, then EIC of Mindanao Times and a founding member of MindaNews, Julie Alipala of Philippine Daily Inquirer, Babylon Kano of DXGD in Tawi-Tawi, and Efren Elbanbuena of Philippine Information Agency-Davao region. The summer program was supported by the Australian Embassy in Manila.